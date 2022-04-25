Mumbai Indians' Harrowing IPL 2022 Season Summed Up With Brutal Memes

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma tasted yet another defeat in the ongoing season of IPL 2022, this time at their home ground Wankhede against a spirited Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night. After LSG skipper KL Rahul (103* off 62) smacked another ton, Mumbai Indians failed to put up a collective performance with the bat as the side that boasts the likes of Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard could only manage to accumulate 132/8 while chasing a competitive 169 posted earlier by LSG. With this defeat, Mumbai Indians have become the first franchise in the IPL history to have lost their first eight matches on the trot.

For Lucknow, it was a collective effort from all bowlers as Krunal Pandya claimed three wickets while, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni shared a scalp each. While Dushmantha Chameera finished with economical figures of 0/14 in his four overs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians did come close to registering their first win in the season but it weren’t to be. Needing a hefty 17 in the final over, Dhoni turned the clock back and snatched the win for Chennai Super Kings from the jaws of defeat.

