Mumbai Police Add a Bollywood Twist to PSA For Drunk Driving

Mumbai Police makes the best use of pop culture elements and contemporary memes. In the past, the law enforcement agency has impressed netizens with their creative use of memes and songs, in order to create awareness regarding number of issues. From wearing masks and sanitizing hands, to criticising eve-teasing, Mumbai Police has covered all topics. Recently, in a series of posts, it urged people not to ‘drink and drive’. This time, they delivered their message through the parody of a couple of Hindi songs and it’s just perfect. The police force has previously done Bollywood dialogue-inspired PSA to raise awareness about COVID-19. This time, they used the party songs to promote traffic rules under the campaign, ‘Tune on Safety’. From referring to the song Rum-Whisky from Vicky Donor to altering the lyrics of Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chaar Botal Vodka, the cops shared four pictures featuring a song in eachvia their official social media handles.

While for one creative, they changed the song Sharabi from the movie Cocktail to advise people to hide their car keys before getting drunk, they used Ganpat Chal Daru La from Shootout At Lokhandwala to urge people to call for a cab whenever they are drunk.

This is not it, for the caption of the post too, they altered the song Zara Sa Jhoom Lu Mai from the evergreen movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Giving their own spin to the lyrics, they wrote, Zara Sa Vrooom Loon Main? Arre Na Re Na Re Na!

Netizens, once again, loved the witty wordplays and hailed the Mumbai Police for coming up with such creative idea to use the same songs that promote drinking to raise awareness to not ‘drink and drive’. Some even opined that in comparison to Bollywood, the police force has better lyric writers. “Somebody reward this agency," wrote a user, while another said, “Hidden talent of Mumbai Police."

