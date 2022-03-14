Mumbai Police Gets Help from TMKOC Characters in Raising Road Safety Awareness

Mumbai Police has a reputation of coming up with innovative ways to spread public awareness about traffic safety and they have done it once again. In their most recent tweets, the Mumbai Police used the catchphrases from the iconic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to raise awareness about road safety. The city’s law enforcement office posted a collection of four visuals with unique messages about responsible road behaviour, each featuring a character from the TV programme. “Do not look at safety with an Ulta Chashma," the tweet was captioned.

Advertisement

In the first graphic, we see one of the main characters Daya Ben saying “Hey Maa! Mataji!" (Oh God!), her iconic catchphrase followed by the advice, “Don’t ride without a helmet!"

“Driving without a licence will not be counted as a Galtise Mistake," says another graphic featuring Bawri’s persona.

Popatlal is also seen admonishing people, saying, “Cancel, cancel, cancel!" in his trademark style. Unnecessary honking is cancelled." “My dear, no bahana will work if you are caught drinking and driving," Sundar Lal is depicted to say in the fourth picture.

Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma is a very popular sitcom that airs on Sony SAB and also digitally streams on SonyLiv. By episode count, the show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom on television.

Managers of the Mumbai Police’s Twitter account have long used social media to efficiently communicate critical messages about concerns like road safety, internet stalking, and fake news, among other things. They never fail to add a significant twist to things that get people talking, whether it’s viral memes or online challenges like the #InMyFeelings video.

Advertisement

They had previously cashed in on the successful Tom Cruise movie franchise Mission Impossible to promote road safety.

They have even referenced the popular 90s Cartoon Network show Scooby-Doo in their tweets and won the internet over with their dose of nostalgia.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police force’s innovative and entertaining social media presence has earned them the moniker “Memebai Police."

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.