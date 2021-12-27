Mumbai Police Share Puzzles to ‘Accelerate’ Road Safety Awareness. Can You Solve it?

Mumbai Police is known for its considerable online presence, and recently they used four interesting puzzles to highlight road safety. Social media is a great medium to run public awareness campaigns and who does it better than Mumbai Police. Law enforcement agencies across the country have realised its importance and are coming up with unique ways to promote it. Mumbai Police recently used four interesting puzzles to highlight road safety.

The tweet by Mumbai Police read, “Here to help you ‘accelerate’ your knowledge of road safety without putting a ‘brake’ on your travels!" The tweet also had two hashtags – RoadSafety DownTheRightRoad". The individuals, on viewing the post, had to answer which road safety rules does the four pictures depict. In one of the template, a man was first seen standing, then taking a stride, and next running. Another featured two zebras.

Advertisement

Take a look at Mumbai Police’s post:

While many users were able to crack the questions and they answered them correctly. A user wrote, “Zebra crossing….stop watch go….divider….stop".

Another user said, “I was able to guess only zebra crossing..me feeling dumb."

Well, a couple of Instagram users didn’t fail to mention the deteriorating state of the city’s road infrastructure and further urged the police officers to have stringent traffic control enforcement.

Advertisement

On December 26, Mumbai Police made another post on their Instagram handle. The short video featured a Christmas-inspired template along with a message, which read – “On the second day of Christmas, my true love gave to me two sturdy helmets for our safety."

Taking a spin on Santa Claus, Mumbai Police captioned the video- “Oh deer! Don’t be a rebel without a claus, wear your helmet".

Advertisement

How did you like Mumbai Police’s social media campaign?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.