Mumbai Police's Timely Intervention Saves Man's Life Who Tweeted 'Quitting Life'

Mumbai Police once again proved itself to be among the topmost police forces in the country by swiftly reacting and thereby saving a man’s life after he shared a note where he wrote about contemplating suicide for various personal troubles. The man, a resident of Virar had tagged Mumbai Police in a tweet (which was later deleted) where he had attached a note and spoke about why he lost his job in the pandemic and the reason he was contemplating to end his life.

The man, 30, had tweeted a note where he spoke about how he lost his job a couple months ago and was now depressed after he used some of the money from his company to pay rent and other dues due to lack of money. He said he saw no other way but to end his own life.

The Mumbai police immediately responded to his tweet. “Your life is too precious. There’s nothing that cannot be overcome. We request you to stay calm, let’s meet, discuss and resolve. Remember, you are priceless to your loved ones. Please DM contact. Let’s talk.

The cops then immediately started tracking the man and stayed in touch with him constantly so as to prevent him from taking any drastic step. “We tracked him down to Virar and alerted the local police which did the rest," Rashmi Karandikar deputy commissioner of police, cyber told The Indian Express.

The man according to his note had worked in a car showroom in MIDC Andheri till October but then lost his job. He had no money to pay his rent and some other expenses and had used a little over Rs 35,000 from the money a customer paid to pay those outstanding dues without depositing it in the company’s account. When the company learnt of this, they didn’t pay his salary for October and also stopped his incentives of earlier months, his note said.

The man had said in the note that the owner and the company wanted to press charges against him and he also was nowhere near getting a job as he said he wanted to pay off the money when he got a new job but he had been blacklisted by cooperates. Thus, he wrote hoe “he had no other option but to die".

The cops who reached his house with the help of the local police then counselled him and also spoke to his former employer asking them not to press charges against him.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

