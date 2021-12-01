'Mumbai Rains' Trends on Twitter As Unseasonal Showers Soak the City

After a period of sweltering heat, Mumbai is witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the city. As the temperature dipped, Mumbaikars took to social media to share updates about the unseasonal rainfall and made #MumbaiRains trend on Twitter. While many welcomed the cool weather, others could not resist sharing memes about the suddenness of the weather change. One user wrote: “Can You imagine #Mumbai being colder then #Delhi in the day time on 1st December? It’s all happening. Temperature At 2:30PM: Delhi Safdarjung Observatory 22.6°c Mumbai Santacruz Observatory 22.4°c + 13mm rains and winds, much cooler Real feel."

Here are a few memes on Mumbai Rains that are doing the rounds.

“Whenever we say rain has gone…

Le Mumbai Rain.."

“How Mumbaikars feelin Today"

“Me: Finally gonna wear my winter clothes..

Le Indra Dev:

*Mumbaikars after waking up on any random day"

“Its raining in December too ! Mumbaikers to mumbairains be like -"

“People in Mumbai watching rains in monsoon, autumn, spring, winter season every year!"

“Mumbaikars current mood over #MumbaiRains"

“Mumbaikars: Monsoons are over let’s throw away old umbrellas, agle saal naya lenge.

#MumbaiRains :

“Today’s weather is too good in Mumbai & I feel the same."

“#MumbaiRains exist

Roads & potholes after 5ml rainfall:

A yellow alert has been declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and surrounding districts. It is predicted that the rains will increase in intensity tomorrow.

