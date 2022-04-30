Mumbai Showroom to Pay Woman Rs 13,000 Compensation After Charging Rs 20 for Carry Bag

A high-end bag showroom in Mumbai’s Kurla has been directed to pay Rs 13,000 to a customer in compensation for charging Rs 20 extra on a carry bag. The Additional Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum held the showroom guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, reports The Times of India. The amount- Rs 13,000- is to be paid to one Reema Chawla, a resident of Wadala. She will also receive a refund on the Rs 20. That is not the end of the showroom, Esbeda’s woes. It also has to pay Rs 25,000 towards the Consumer Welfare Fund.

The forum held that the showroom had exploited its customers because in a bid to create publicity for itself, it had given carry bags with its branding and name to customers and also charged them for the same. “When the customer comes to the shop to buy the goods, carry bags should be provided free of cost for carrying them. Charging extra for this amounts to unfair trade practice," Times of India quoted the forum as saying.

Chawla’s lawyer Prashant Nayak claimed that this is the first case of its kind in Mumbai, where a consumer forum has held a showroom guilty for implementing illegal charges on carry bags. Chawla had purchased the Esbeda bag for Rs 1690 back in 2019 and the complaint had been filed in 2020. Nayak had stated that it was highly unprofessional on the showroom’s part to charge for carry bags that it had come up with so as to improve its branding and advertisement.

Nayak also submitted that it was the seller’s duty to provide basic accessories like carry bags for products that have been purchased from them. Chawla’s complaint said that the billing executive made the illegal charge. An ex parte order was passed since the company did not respond to the complaint in the forum.

