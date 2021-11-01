Mumbai Teens, Who Quit Stanford to Build 10-min Grocery Delivery App, Raise $60 Million

A 10-minute delivery app called Zepto, created by two teenage drop-outs from Stanford University, has raised $60 million in funding from investors like Glade Brook Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Y Combinator. Founded by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, two 19-year-olds from Mumbai, the startup uses micro-warehouses to deliver grocery quickly to consumers. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Palicha said that an average delivery time on its platform is 8.47 minutes. He said the company gets the entire process of assorting and packaging the products once the order is placed in less than a minute’s time. “A lot of people assume that there is some magical innovation happening in the last mile. The last mile is actually very straight forward. The magic of this model is that we manage the entire process of packing and dispatching the grocery in under 60 seconds," he added in the same report. The company was set up in September last year, and it launched operations in April this year.

Palicha and Vohra got admission into Stanford University’s computer science programme last year, but they decided to follow the path of entrepreneurship. Looking at how the demand for online grocery platforms increased manifold during the pandemic, they decided to establish their own grocery delivery platform.

Advertisement

“Q-Commerce (quick commerce) in India is an opportunity of epic proportions and strong unit economics. We’ve been ignoring the noise and executing heads-down for a long time to perfect this model, and our efforts are paying off," Palicha told Moneycontrol. The company was operating in beta mode across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore in the last six months, and is now planning to expand to Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata over the next 30 days. “The company will use this money to expand operations across the country and beef up its human capital. Zepto aims to have a 900-strong corporate team in a couple of months from 300 now," added the report.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.