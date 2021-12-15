Mumbai Traffic Cop Helps Differently Abled Man Cross Road in Heartwarming Video

A video showing a kind gesture by a Mumbai traffic policeman is now winning hearts on the internet. The video, posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter, shows a traffic cop helping a differently-abled man cross a road in the city. In the post, Mumbai Police informed users that it was Head Constable Rajendra Sonawane who lent a helping hand to the differently-abled man to cross Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) road. The post called Sonawane as “Mr Mumbai Police" who is “winning hearts across the universe." That is true btw.

At the start of the video, we see a busy road in Mumbai. Within a few moments, the video shows head constable Sonawane holding the hand of the differently-abled man and helping him to cross the road. One can also hear the person recording the video saying “hats off".

Many Twitter users lauded the Mumbai Police department in the comments section. They appreciated the efforts shown by Sonawane to help a differently-abled man to cross the road.

“Salute to our Mumbai Police, glaring example for others to follow," said a Twitter user. “Salute HC Rajendra Sonawane," commented another. “There are still some values left," reads another comment.

The video shared by Mumbai police has been recorded by a Twitter user named Nitin Hindurao Deshmukh. The video was first uploaded by him on his Twitter handle. Sharing the video, Nitin wrote, “Mumbai Police, you are doing a great job."

The video went viral with over 21,000 views and it was shared by Mumbai police too with due credit.

Mumbai Police’s social media handles usually remain in the headlines for their quirky and witty ways to remind people about the importance of adhering to different safety rules and guidelines.nes.

