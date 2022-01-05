Fancy a Tree House with a Sea View? Mumbai Will Have it Soon

Sea-facing bungalows have always been a rage in Mumbai, but now a sea-facing tree house might be one of the biggest attractions in the Maximum City. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to build a two-storey tree house at a garden in Bandra (West) which will give a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea. According to a report in The Times of India, the civic body floated an expression of interest for the Rs 1-crore tree house project to be made on the lines of the popular Old Woman’s Shoe at Malabar Hill’s Kamala Nehru Garden. The city planning department has been entrusted with this project which was ideated by cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray.

“The funds for implementing the project will be from the district planning development committee (DPDC); BMC is only the executing agency," Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner in charge of the planning department told The Times of India. Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned from local area development fund of Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray for the project. Since the land falls under the jurisdiction of the maritime board, a no-objection certificate will be taken from them before work commences. The tree house will be built primarily of wood. Nidhi Chaudhari, Mumbai suburban collector, told Times of India, “The DPDC has approved some innovative projects for improving the quality of life and aesthetics in Mumbai suburban district, including the tree house. The BMC has been given funds for this work and the success of this project will be replicated in other gardens."

In the last few days, rising cases of Covid-19 has kept BMC occupied. The BMC has said that there will not be lockdown-like restrictions unless 20,000 hospital beds are occupied, even as Covid-19 cases surge in the city. “Unless 20,000 hospital beds occupied I will not look at fresh lockdown-like restrictions, current hospitalization rate less than 5%" said BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also said that there would be no lockdowns at this stage. He, however, added that augmented restrictions will be brought in to control the spread of Covid-19 cases. Tope announced that home quarantine will be of seven days, down from the current period of 10 days. Mumbai added 10,606 new cases, a steep rise from 7,928 infections recorded the day before, and two more deaths, according to the state health bulletin.

