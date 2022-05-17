Mumbai Witnesses 'Zero Shadow Day': All You Need to Know About Rare Phenomenon

Mumbaikars witnessed a rare celestial phenomenon known as the Zero Shadow Day this Monday afternoon. For those oblivious of the term, it is exactly what it suggests. On this day, no shadows are formed due to sunlight. People in Mumbai noticed that their shadows went missing at around 12:35 pm for several minutes. Not just humans, but anything out in the sun did not cast any shadows at all. If you are still puzzled about how this can be possible, then let us elucidate the rare occurrence. The shadows tend to disappear when the sun is directly above the head. This phenomenon can be observed twice a year but only in specific places.

According to The Public Outreach & Education Committee of the Astronomical Society of India, the places which are located between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude witness the Zero Shadow Day. The date of the occurrence varies from place to place. We have studied in schools that the Earth’s rotational axis is tilted to an angle. To be specific, the inclination of the axis is at 23.5 degrees to the plane of its revolution around the sun.

For the people living in regions between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the sun reaches its highest point of the day while coming directly above the head. This causes the shadows to disappear twice a year on the Zero Shadow Day.

Earlier this month, the residents of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur had witnessed the Zero Shadow Day for 50 seconds. The event took place between 12:29 pm and 12:30 pm when no objects formed cast a shadow. Students had observed the occurrence while researchers utilized the opportunity to measure the circumference of the Earth, reported The Times of India.

Late year in May, photos from the Zero Shadow Day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, had gone viral. The shadows ceased to exist for around 3 minutes starting at 11:43 am.

