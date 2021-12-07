Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 38 Lakh by 'Godman' Who Promised Her Job With 'Online Havan'

A 45-year-old woman from Mumbai who has been unemployed for 10 years and looking for a job for a long time, was reportedly duped of Rs38 lakh by a crook who posed as a ‘godman’ and promised to solve the woman’s problems. The accused told the woman all her problems can be solved if he performs a ‘havan’ for her online. The woman, who had been desperate to get a job all this time, allegedly gave him all of her jewellery and savings she had to the fraudster, thinking the ‘online havan’ might actually solve her problems.

Police with the MHB colony said the woman who lives with her elderly parents in Mumbai’s Borivali west area had been unemployed for a long time when she came across an advertisement on TV back in 2018 where a godman claimed to solve all of people’s problems by conducting ‘online havan’ for them. She called up the number given in the advertisement and requested the man to help her. Over a period of 4 years, she gave Rs 38 lakh to him whop promised to do the ‘havan’ for her to help her. The man continually kept taking ‘fees’ from her.

When nothing happened after all this time, the woman travelled to Ayodhya on November 27 only to find there was no such ‘godman’ at the given place who conducted such ‘online havan’. She returned to Mumbai and filed a complaint with police.

A cop from the MHB colony said that they are looking for an unidentified man and scanning websites to look for some proof to catch the culprit.

Incidents like these have occurred earlier too where such fraudsters, taking advantage of the gullibility of people desperate for a job or something similar have duped them out of money or valuables. A Pune woman was reportedly cheated of Rs 60,000 by online fraudsters after she attempted to order food from a website online. The 46-year-old lost the money when she was trying to look for a good restaurant online to order food for her parents’ anniversary.

Amid the new work from home system, fraudsters have also been taking advantage of people looking to find work online. A homemaker from the Borivali area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai earlier lost Rs 2.33 lakh in a cyber-fraud. She fell prey to a message sent by fraudsters offering her a work-from-home job in Amazon.

