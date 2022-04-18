Mumbai Woman Hailed for Swapping Seats with Uber Driver to Help Him Offer 'Namaz'

A Mumbai woman’s gesture is melting the hearts of people all across social media. But what is it that she has done? She narrated her simple yet meaningful gesture where she allowed her Uber driver to pull over and offer Namaz in the backseat. These days when people don’t have time for anything and are so busy, taking out a few minutes can be a big deal and an extremely heartwarming gesture. Priya Singh started her journey about 10 minutes ago. After a while, she heard her driver play azaan on his phone. This made her wonder if he has done his iftar yet. “I asked him “iftar kiya apne" he replied “Haan aaj road per hi ho gaya kyuki rental duty thi" I again asked “do you want to pay namaaz" he asked “can I? We parked the car on the roadside to let him do his prayers in the back seat while I sit in the front seat," she wrote in the caption of her LinkedIn post.

She further wrote, “That’s the kind of India my parent taught me about. P.S. We spoke in length about harmony and I expressed my wish to post this to fuel basics of humanity, on all social media platform!" Since uploaded, the image has managed to garner over 100K reactions. “Upgrade the intention to change the world Priya Singh Your character has all the ability. Best wishes," wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Great Journey superb story only a great filmy dialogue missing Priya Singh you should have said to cab driver bhai Duaon main yaad rakhna. Ramadan Mubarak."

Meanwhile, a Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal welcomed a Hanuman “shobha yatra" with flower petals in an instance of communal harmony. A clip shared by news agency ANI showed them showering flower petals on the approaching Hanuman Jayanti rally, with the Hindu devotees bringing in a large Hanuman idol. As per a report by The Quint, a rath yatra was taken out from Talaiya in Bhopal and it passed through a Muslim neighbourhood which had heavy security deployment. They showered flowers on the yatra participants and also distributed water bottles. Whether or not it was the same procession remains unclear. As per The Quint, the Muslim community members said that their gesture was an attempt at promoting brotherhood among the two communities.

