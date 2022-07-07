Mumbai Woman Mistakenly Transfers Rs 7 Lakh To Wrong Account; What Happened Next

A Mumbai woman mistakenly transferred Rs 7 lakh to the wrong bank account. The most surprising thing was when the person, whose account was credited, refused to return the money. He said that he had won this money in a lottery, and hence he wouldn’t return it. The cyber police intervened in the matter on time and settled the whole case.

The incident took place on June 29. A 38-year-old woman living in Mira Road, Mumbai, was transferring money to her relative. During the process, she made a mistake while filling out the account number. Thereafter, the money instead of going to the account of her relative was transferred to the account of another person living in Mumbai.

When the woman realized her mistake, she immediately contacted the bank. The bank shrugged off saying that it was her fault and they couldn’t do anything.

After the bank refused help, the woman approached the cyber cell of Vasai Virar police. After this, the information of the person in whose account the money was sent was extracted. He was asked to return the money. But the man denied it.

He said that this money had come into his account because he had won a lottery. The cyber cell threatened to send him to jail and he returned all the money. The woman got all her cash back in the account on July 2.

