Mumbai's Coldest January of Decade is Heating Up With These Twitter Memes

Mumbai is currently witnessing its coldest January in a decade, with the minimum temperature dropping by 6 degrees Celsius on Monday, and the temperature expected to be 14 degrees today. Through Sunday, Mumbai was layered in a sheet of dust after having experienced rainfall the previous day. The Met’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, down from 21 degrees on Sunday. The minimum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory on Monday was 16.2 degrees Celsius. As temperatures dip, however, Twitter memers’ daily obsession with weather conditions is back in full force. At one point, ‘Mumbai winters’ trended on Twitter and memers understood the assignment. Here are a few memes to warm your heart because that’s the only thing that can be warm in the city currently.

Advertisement

Of course, Delhiites and Mumbaikars on Twitter can’t stop gatekeeping anything from weather to house rent to food. Every time it rains, one might expect to see the two sides having it out over who has it worse. The competition has emerged again, to the surprise of no one.

Amidst all of the Twitter mayhem, here’s some genuinely heartwarming news that made its way onto the microblogging site.

The lowest January temperature in the last decade was recorded before this on January 17, 2020. The new record was set last Sunday. The Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum x of 23.8 — the lowest day temperature in a decade. “Generally, north-easterly winds prevail in the lower level over the region," IMD said on the temperature drop. As per IMD’s 24-hour forecast for Mumbai, Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 25 degrees and 14 degrees, respectively. The city’s lowest minimum temperature this season was 13.2 degrees Fahrenheit on January 10. Even though, according to IMD, you can expect to be cold throughout today if you’re in Mumbai, temperatures are expected to pick up over the weekend.

Recently, among Twitter’s city wars, Bengaluru residents found a new way to find out flatmates through Twitter posts, where users started sharing some truly stunning properties to attract customers. Mumbaikars quickly noted the rent and deposits in these posts which would not go far in Mumbai city, it being infamous for its exorbitantly high rents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.