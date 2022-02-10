Mumbai's New Viewing Deck Offers a Breathtaking Glimpse of the Sea Link

Making use of available infrastructure to beautify the city and provide a scenic view of the Arabian sea to the visitors, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has inaugurated a new viewing deck in Dadar, Mumbai on February 9. Thackeray shared the inaugural news on his Twitter handle along with some pictures of the new viewing deck that has been named as Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck. “Inaugurated this deck in Dadar,” he wrote. In his Tweet, Thackeray revealed that the deck used to be a stormwater outfall but now has been strategically transformed into a viewing deck with the help of the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC). Aditya further highlighted that his government has been focussing on offering more open urban spaces to the citizens.

Advertisement

According to the Minister, the deck has been located near Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai. Chaityabhoomi is a Buddhist temple in Mumbai where the father of the Indian constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, was cremated. Moreover, Aditya has proposed to name the viewing deck after Dr Ambedkar’s wife as Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti.

In the pictures shared by Aditya Thackeray, the viewing deck can be seen all lit up with lights at night. In the first picture taken from the top of the deck, one can see how strategically the structure has been positioned just near the sea. Another picture gives a glimpse of the magnificent Bandra-Worli Sea Link which the deck overlooks. The authorities seem to have left no stone unturned in providing an incredible viewing experience to the visitors and the same is evident in the pictures.

Besides the picturesque Arabian Sea and Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the deck has also been beautified with plants to embellish its look.

The move to convert a storm water outfall into a viewing deck was much appreciated on Twitter where users expressed their gratitude towards the civic authority and the Minister. Congratulating Aditya, one user wrote, “Congratulations on your efforts on beautifying Mumbai. Request you to consider developing walking/jogging and dedicated cycling lanes in Mumbai.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, other Twitter users too appreciated the move and asked the Minister to bring up more infrastructure like that.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.