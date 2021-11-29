Munawar Faruqui's Cancelled Bengaluru Show Was a Charity Special for Puneeth Rajkumar

Comedian Munawar Faruqui on Sunday indicated that he may be bidding goodbye to his comedy career after 12 of his shows were cancelled in the last 2 months alone, the latest being in Bengaluru. Bengaluru’s show was one scheduled on Sunday in Bengaluru, but was cancelled after the police asked the organizers to call it off citing possible law and order problems. The police said that there are threats and credible information that the show could create “chaos and disturb public peace and harmony, which may lead to law and order problems," reported India Today. In a Twitter post after news of cancellation of the show, Faruqui on Twitter mentioned that the cancelled show was a charity function organized after the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

“Month back, my team called Late Puneeth Rajkumar sir organisation for charity which we will be going to generate from this show in Bangalore! We agreed to not sell the show in the name of charity as suggested by the noble organisation," he wrote. He added in the post that, “Putting me in jail for a joke I never did to cancel my show which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair."

Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away almost a month ago following a cardiac arrest, will be honoured with Karnataka’s highest civilian honour — Karnataka Ratna. Puneet Rajkumar will be the second personality from the Kannada film industry and the 10th person to receive Karnataka’s highest civilian honour since its institution three decades ago. In early January this year, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Madhya Pradesh where he was for one of his shows. Faruqui, along with four others, were arrested on charges of passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore, police said then.

