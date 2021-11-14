'Musafir Hoon Yaaron': Anand Mahindra Tells His Story With Throwback Photo From 1972

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s Twitter is an interesting mosaic of trivia, inspirational stories and often even life advice for world’s richest man Elon Musk. The chairman of the Mahindra Group has now added to the curation by sharing a throwback photo of his own youth, along with a story of how a big name in business used to be a normal guy all those years ago, with a love for the road and nodding along to “Musafir Hoon Yaaron" like everyone else did when the movie “Parichay" had come out. “Remembering the best weekends of my youth. In ‘72 -I was 17-a friend & I used to often hitchhike from ‘Bombay’ to ‘Poona’ taking rides on trucks. That’s probably when I developed my love for the open road..The movie ‘Parichay’ had come out & we would sing “Musafir hoon Yaaron’," Mahindra wrote in his tweet, with a black and white photo of himself.

Advertisement

Naturally, a follower asked Mahindra what made the young man from the photo, a seemingly happy-go-lucky “musafir" into the tycoon he is today. “So cool!! So what happened between ‘musafir hoon yaaron’ and THE MAHINDRA? (sic)" the follower tweeted to Mahindra. The latter responded lyrically: “Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya…"

The lines are from a famous Ghazal by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

While it may seem uncanny that a goal looks impossible for Anand Mahindra, when it does, the business tycoon puts up a video and feels motivated once again. Known for posting significant anecdotes from around the world accompanied by powerful and thought-provoking messages, Mahindra’s fanbase on Twitter is ever-expanding. People have faith in the cars produced by his auto-manufacturing company as well as the industrialist’s witty tweets.

Recently, Mahindra shared a video which could probably change the way you approach your problems. Make no mistake, the clip, as mentioned by him, has earlier featured on his social media account. The businessman feels that despite being a couple of years old, the video can ever be ‘dated.’ The clip shows a little boy trying arduously to scale a rock-climbing wall.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.