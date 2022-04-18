Muslims Shower Flower Petals on Hindu Devotees During Hanuman 'Shobha Yatra' in Bhopal

A Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal welcomed a Hanuman “shobha yatra" with flower petals in an instance of communal harmony. A clip shared by news agency ANI showed them showering flower petals on the approaching Hanuman Jayanti rally, with the Hindu devotees bringing in a large Hanuman idol. As per a report by The Quint, a rath yatra was taken out from Talaiya in Bhopal and it passed through a Muslim neighbourhood which had heavy security deployment. They showered flowers on the yatra participants and also distributed water bottles. Whether or not it was the same procession remains unclear. As per The Quint, the Muslim community members said that their gesture was an attempt at promoting brotherhood among the two communities.

A few days ago, some Muslim youths distributed water bottles and hugged the participants at a Ram Navami procession in Siliguri, West Bengal. They greeted the participants and the participants, in turn, thanked them for their kind gesture, reported news agency ANI. Shahnewaz Hussain, one of the volunteers distributing water, told ANI, “We took the decision to distribute the bottles to foster affection among the people of different communities." He added that they distributed over 4,000 water bottles among the participants in the Ram Navami procession. The youth arranged a small camp and decided to distribute water because the procession participants were traversing long distances. Hussain harped upon unity in diversity, a principle endorsed by the Indian Constitution, and said that he was happy to take part in Ram Navami celebrations during the month of Ramzan.

