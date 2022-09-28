‘My Dad Will be King, Better Watch Out’: Prince George Warns Classmate After Spat

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, seemingly warned some of his classmates to ‘watch out’ as his father will gain the throne of England one day. According to Daily Mail, royal author Katie Nicholl claims that the 9-year-old royal said, “My dad will be king so you better watch out." The royal experts reportedly suggested that Prince George is well aware that he will also become a king himself. The family is raising their children, especially Prince George to make him aware of the responsibility he will inherit one day. At the same time, the royal family is also not keen to weigh the children down with their duties.

The royal author said, “They are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty." After King Charles III who sat on the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it will be Prince William, 40, who’ll take the responsibility, which makes Prince George the second in the line for the throne. It remains unclear when the 9-year-old was spoken to about his royal duties but it is first believed that Prince William and Kate Middleton first had the chat after George’s seventh birthday.

“William’s aim as a father, the prince stressed, was to give his son a normal family upbringing, enabling the monarchy to stay relevant and keep up with modern times," said the author. George is still gaining a sense of his responsibilities and acts like a kid in public settings. He was previously caught making funny faces during a match at Wimbledon, he even was spotted sticking out his tongue at photographers after Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. However, it was noted that Prince George and Princess Charlotte behaved their best during the funeral.

Notably, Charlotte was spotted giving her brother a lesson on royal protocol at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The two attended the late monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey as well as the committal service at Windsor castle. They joined their parents while walking behind the Queen’s coffin to the abbey. Before the committal service, the late monarch’s casket was transferred from a wagon to a hearse for it to be driven to Windsor. It was at that moment when they were caught on a video, the younger royal advised the future king to bow down to the late queen.

