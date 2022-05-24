Mysterious 8-foot 'Grey Man' of Scottish Folklore Still 'Haunts' Mountaineers

Folklores aren’t just words substantiated by years of telling. Experiences, too, add weight to these tales and one such story still breathes and is still felt in the Scottish mountains. The grey man of Ben MacDhui is a tall, burly creature who “haunts" the mountains and the mountaineers climbing them. Ben MacDhui is the second-highest mountain in Scotland after Ben Nevis. Situated in the Cairngorm in the easter Highlands of Scotland, Ben MacDhui is believed to be stalked and haunted by the huge-sized grey man. As per people who claim to have seen him, the creature is said to be at least eight-foot-tall and covered in short, grey hair, as reported by The Mirror.

The fables and tales associated with the grey man of Ben MacDhui aren’t fresh but go back roughly hundreds of years. One of the most famous accounts of people witnessing or feeling the presence of the grey man was told by Professor J Norman Collie, an explorer, mountaineer, and scientist.

During a speech that Prof Collie gave during the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Cairngorm Club in Aberdeen, he said, “I was returning from the cairn on the summit in a mist when I began to think I heard something else than merely the noise of my own footsteps. For every few steps I took, I heard a crunch, and then another crunch as if someone was walking after me but taking steps three or four times the length of my own.” Prof Collie ended his story by admitting that whatever the phenomenon was, he would not “go back there again” by himself.

While many believe that the creature exists, some try to make sense of the eerie happenings with the help of illusions caused by cold, fatigue, and a low level of oxygen on mountains. However accurate the explanation might be, the tale of the grey man of Ben MacDhui does not seem to die soon.

