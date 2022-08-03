Mysterious 82 Feet Wide and 656 Feet Deep Sinkhole Found in Chile

A huge mysterious sinkhole has been discovered in Chile and has captured everyone’s attention. The width of the sinkhole has been measured to be about 82 feet. According to Chilean media, this sinkhole is found on Canadian Lundin Copper Mining land. It is located about 665 km, which is 413 miles away from the north of the capital Santiago.

Agency director David Montenegro said that the National Service of Geology and Mining sent experts to find out and gather more information about the sinkhole on Saturday. According to the agency director David Montenegro, this sinkhole is 656 feet deep, and also has water present at the bottom of it. After its discovery, the authorities immediately banned the movement of people around the area.

In a recent statement released on Monday afternoon, Lundin Mining confirmed that the presence of the sinkhole did not affect any workers or community members. The report further stated that the house, closest to this sinkhole, is at a distance of about 600 meters (1969 feet) away from the affected zone. And so the nearest population is settled at a safe distance from the sinkhole.

Lundin Mining owns 80% of the property and the rest is under Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Overall, in terms of security, the authorities have banned the entry of people near the huge sinkhole. At present, there is no information available regarding the sinkhole and how it was formed. The National Service of Geology and Mining has said that they will soon try to find out the reasons for the formation of this sinkhole.

