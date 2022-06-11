Mysterious 'Alien' Creature Caught on Camera Outside Texas Zoo

A mysterious creature was caught in the surveillance cameras outside a zoo in Texas, US. The photos of the strange figure walking on two legs were shared online and have left netizens spooked. Sharing the pictures on its official Facebook page, the City of Amarillo, Texas, wrote that the image was captured by the camera installed at the Amarillo Zoo in the wee hours of May 21 at around 1:25 am. “Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?" the caption further read.

In the image, a suspicious-looking figure is seen in the dark outside the fence of the zoo. The tall creature is standing on his two legs while its ears seem unusually pointed.

As the creature could not be identified, it was tagged as an Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO) by the City of Amarillo. The city wrote in its website that the residents might have a better explanation for the mystery and invited suggestions from people.

“In the spirit of fun if not curiosity, the City of Amarillo is letting the public offer ideas on the identity of the UAO," the city authority wrote.

City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said that they just want the city to have some fun with the incident. He highlighted that the creature was spotted outside the zoo and they found no signs of attempted entry into the zoo premises.

He added that no animals were harmed at the zoo and no signs of any vandalism or criminal activity were found at the spot.

As soon as the still was shared on Facebook, users flocked to the comment section with their theories.

“It looks like an owl perched on something," one user wrote. Another user hoped it was not an alien lurking in the dark. “Looks like a person wearing a lion pelt to me," another comment read.

