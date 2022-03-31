'Alien' Creature with Claws Washes up on Australian Beach, Locals Baffled

Although humans have made huge strides in exploring outer space, there still seems to be a lot to discover on our planet. Recently, a mysterious creature washed up on a beach in Australia’s Queensland and has left everyone puzzled. The creature has a strange appearance and does not seem to be sharing features with any other known animal. It was found lying on the Maroochydore beach by a local, Alex Tan. He stumbled upon the creature on a morning walk and failed to recognise it. With the hope that others might know about it, Alex recorded his encounter with the creature and uploaded it on his Instagram page. “Best guess? (Dead animal/alien warning),” wrote Alex in the captions.

In the video, Alex can be seen holding the camera while sharing that he was on a morning walk when he made the strange discovery. As he pans the camera toward the carcass, it gets evident that the creature is indeed a bizarre one. It has flappy limbs, claws, and a long rat-like tail. With most of the flesh on his head lost, the skull is clearly visible in the video, making it weirder.

Alex’s post soon went viral garnering thousands of likes on Instagram while also sparking curiosity among the viewers. Although no one could identify the creature in the comments section, some suggested odd methods to inspect it.

“Why just a couple of seconds look at it? Why not a detailed look? Flip it over and film it,” one user suggested. Other users tagged experts in the comments seeking some information on the creatures.

This is of course not the first time that a strange creature has baffled people. Earlier, another bob-like creature was found on a beach in Queensland. A woman had discovered it during a morning walk and later she shared its pictures online. It had also sparked mystery among netizens and prompted them to make absurd guesses.

