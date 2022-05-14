Mysterious Black Metal Balls Fall From the Sky in Three Gujarat Villages

A day before Friday the 13th, a mysterious incident shocked the residents of three villages in the Anand district of Gujarat. Giant metal balls fell from the sky in Bhalej, Khambholaj and Rampura in the evening on May 12. The metal balls, suspected to be space debris, fell from the sky at around 4:45 pm. The metal balls weigh around 5 kilograms. The first metal ball fell in the village of Bhalej, followed by Rampura and Khambhaloj, reported Indian Express.

All the three villages are located within 15 kilometres of each other. The villagers were petrified to see the mysterious looking fragments of metal and immediately informed the local police. Police officials started a probe on the matter. As per the police, there were no casualties reported due to the metal balls.

Talking to Indian Express, Ajit Rajiaan, Superintendent of police, Anand district, said, “The first ball fell around 4:45 pm and shortly there were similar reports from two other locations. No injury or casualty has occurred as fortunately, the debris fell in an open area in two villages, and in the third, the metal ball fell a few hundred metres away from the houses.” SP Ajit mentioned that it is not yet confirmed the kind of space debris it is, but it is certain that it fell from the sky, as per the accounts of villagers.

The probe will be led by the Forensic Science Laboratory and only then can the nature of the metal balls be determined. “We have filed a ‘Note Case’ in the incident and will await the report of the FSL in the matter,” said SP Ajit.

As per NASA’s Orbital Debris report, there are roughly 25,182 pieces of space debris in the lower Earth Orbit. India is responsible for around 114 space debris items. The biggest contributor to space debris is Russia and its commonwealth allies.

