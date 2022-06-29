Mysterious Deep-sea Fish Caught in Australia is What Nightmares Look Like

In a hair-raising incident, professional fisherman Jason Moyce has caught an unknown creature, which has been dubbed the “ugliest", in the deep waters of Australia. Dropping the picture on his Facebook account named Trapman Bermagui, Jason revealed that he reeled this mysterious creature off the coast of Bermagui town. While the unknown fish left him and the captain of the charter boat baffled, Jason asked the Facebook users to help him in identifying it. Calling it the “ugliest fish" that he has ever seen in his life, Jason guessed that it is a blobfish and assumed that it might taste good.

While posting a photograph of the sea creature, the fisherman wrote in the caption, “I’m pretty sure this is a blobfish? Caught in deep water, east off Bermagui. Probably the ugliest fish I’ve ever seen. Apparently good eating." The picture shows the creature in a mottled pink and grey hue, with its eyes bulging outside of its head. Its wide mouth takes up most of its face and includes tiny but sharp needle-like teeth in rows.

In a conversation with Newsweek, Jason detailed the physical features of the creature. The Newsweek quoted him as saying, “It was 4kg [8.8lbs] and caught in 540m [1770ft] deep [waters]." While some of the internet users agreed with Jason that this can be a blobfish, many guessed that this can either be a monkfish or toadfish. One user said, “Monkfish, it’s in the Anglerfish family." Another said, “Looks like an Anglerfish, the same family I bet.." A third user commented on its bizarre physical features and compared it to an alien. He said, “Please put it back in its spaceship." It is possible that Jason got confused between blobfish and this creature, as they are also found in the deep water and are well known to get deformed when exposed to the lower pressure conditions of sea level.

