Mysterious Execution Room from British Era Discovered Inside Delhi Assembly

A couple months after a British-era tunnel was found in the premises of the Delhi Assembly, now a gallows room has also been discovered by workers at the site. The building that was built in 1912 after the country’s capital was shifted from Kolkata (erstwhile Calcutta) to Delhi and was used for the Central Legislative Assembly between 1913 to 1926 was found when a worker was doing some repair work near the area. Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had earlier told media that the tunnel, found before this connects to the Red Fort. “There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters," he was quoted by ANI.

The building, after it stopped being used as the legislative assembly, was reportedly used as a court and used by the British to hold trials of revolutionaries and freedom fighters here.

“Revolutionaries were brought here from the Red Fort via a tunnel," Goel told the news agency.

Goel said that the prisoners were tried within the hall and convicts were sent to the gallows.

Goel said that while working in the area, a worker while conducting some repair found a relatively new wall. We knocked on it and it seemed to be hollow from the inside. So we decided to tear down the wall and thus found the gallows room.

A team of archeologists from the department will be called to inspect the site and help with further details of the bricks, wood and other things that have been found in the gallows room. The building is over a century old but it is still not under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Goel had earlier said that the tunnel found before this will be renovated in tribute to freedom fighters and made open for tourists. In the months when the assembly sessions won’t be open, tourists can take a tour of the renovated historical place.

