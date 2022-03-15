Mysterious ‘Furry Green’ Snake Spotted in Thailand Swamp. What Experts Think

Visuals of a mysterious “furry green" snake have been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving almost everyone baffled. The creature was spotted near a swamp in Thailand. A small clip of the furry snake became a new internet sensation in no time. The video, shared on YouTube, shows the two-foot-long creature moving in a zig-zag manner with its fur aligned to the movement.

Reportedly, the snake was first spotted by a 49-year-old local, Tu, at his home in Thailand’s Sakhon Nakhon. Meanwhile, Tu has kept the creature at his home, waiting for its identification by the authorities.

Tu’s 30-year-old niece, speaking to Yahoo News, said that she had never seen a snake that looked like this before. They decided to keep it at home as the family thought it would be useful to let people find out what it was and research about the creature.

According to reports, as the creature has moss growing all over its body, some locals said the reptile could be a puff-faced water snake.

What is the opinion of experts?

According to experts at Wildlife ARC on the NSW Central Coast, the fur-like substance on snakes is made up of keratin, which is a layer on top of the skin. It is also called puff faced water snake or masked water snake, which are mostly found in hot places.

They are commonly found from North Sumatra to Salanga Island, Indonesia, and Borneo. They can also be found in the Malaysian Islands and extreme southern Thailand. They hunt easily by hiding in water and rocky crevices.

