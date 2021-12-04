Mysterious Lights Spotted in Sky in North India. Was it Because of Elon Musk?

It’s 2021 and most of us would probably not bat an eyelid if an alien invasion were to happen. It’s been the year of possibilities, in ways both good and bad. Now, as the year dies down, another puzzling incident grabbed eyeballs and had the Internet feeling woozy. Mysterious lights appeared above the northern states yesterday. Photos and videos of the bright line of light in the night sky were being widely shared by social media users. Speculations were rife on Twitter, with many people wondering if aliens were finally turning away from their most favourite place to land, the United States of America (if Hollywood is anything to go by) and starting to look favourably upon India. If you’re an extra-terrestrial enthusiast, tough luck. News agency ANI has claimed that the streak of light was just a satellite, citing defence sources. Earlier media reports had suggested that it was from Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites. Whether it was Starlink or any other satellite is yet to be confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, ANI wrote, “Mysterious lights were seen over north Indian states and videos shared on social media. Defence sources confirm it was a satellite, earlier media reports say it is Elon Musk-led ‘Starlink’ satellites."

SpaceX did launch 48 Starlink satellites as well as BlackSky satellites on December 3. “Watch Falcon 9 launch 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft to orbit," they captioned a video on Twitter.

Elon Musk-led SpaceX recently faced a roadblock in the launch of its Starlink internet in India as the government warned Indians to not buy Starlink Internet Services in India as it is not yet licensed in the country. Now, the company is looking to apply for a commercial permit latest by January 31, 2022, barring a “major roadblock" to launch the Starlink satellite broadband, a report in The Economic Times said. “We hope to have applied for a commercial license on or before January 31, 2022 (unless we hit some major roadblock)," Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink’s India head said in a LinkedIn post. This comes as week after the government prevented Starlink from taking pre-bookings for its satellite internet services, since it doesn’t have a license. Bhargava said that there are currently unknowns on when people can get Starlink internet. However, he urged potential customers to pay careful consideration to whether Starlink could just be the broadband solution they need.

