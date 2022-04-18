Mysterious Sarcophagus Buried Under Notre Dame Cathedral to be Opened Soon

In 2019, the historical Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris suffered a devastating fire. Soon after the incident, an archeological excavation was ordered before the church could be fully restored. A month after the survey began, it was revealed that a sarcophagus dating back to the 14th century has been discovered. This significant discovery right at the bowels of the ancient church has left many curious about what lies inside the stone coffin. This week we may finally get the answer.

According to a report by Phys.org, during the preparatory work to rebuild the church’s ancient spire workers found the well-preserved sarcophagus buried more than a meter underground. It was seen lying among the brick pipes of a 19th-century heating system. The report added that the tomb is believed to be much older and possibly from the 14th Century.

Advertisement

A glimpse of what is inside the sarcophagus has already been caught by archaeologists. Scientists used an endoscopic camera to reveal the upper part of a skeleton, a pillow of leaves, fabric, and yet-to-be-identified objects.

France’s archaeological survey known as INRA (Institut national de recherches archéologiques) said the sarcophagus is currently being held in a secure location and will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the southwestern city of Toulouse very soon.

Sharing his thoughts on the discovery, lead archaeologist Christophe Besnier said during a press conference, “If it turns out that it is, in fact, a sarcophagus from the Middle Ages, we are dealing with an extremely rare burial practice."

One of the leading questions regarding the skeleton inside happens to be of course the identity. Considering that its resting place was Notre Dame for centuries, it will be crucial to know who the person was.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.