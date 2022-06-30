Mystery Solar Storm Hit Earth And Nobody Knows the Reason

A solar storm hit the Earth over the weekend and scientists were dumbfounded as to how and where it came from. The storm hit the planet before midnight on June 25 and continued throughout the following day as well.

Solar storms are massive electromagnetic radiations caused by explosions on the Sun’s surface. These explosions heat up to very high temperatures before oozing electromagnetic waves ranging from radio to gamma rays. Scientists classified the storm that hit the earth in the G1 category.

This means that the storm was strong enough to cause minor power grid fluctuations and satellite disruptions. The storms caused some unusually strong aurora borealis. The auroras caused by the solar storm lasted till June 29. “Forecasters aren’t sure why. The prime suspect is an unexpected CME (Coronal Mass Ejections) embedded in the solar wind," experts at Spaceweather.com told The Sun. Coronal Mass Ejections occur when a cloud of charged particles is ejected from the Sun’s atmosphere.

The solar storm was also reported to coincide with an extremely rare phenomenon where five planets of the solar system – Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn – are lined up in the same trajectory. Such a sight is so rare that the last time it occurred was 1864, according to Live Science.

Another reason expected by researchers was Co-rotating Interaction Region (CIR), a phenomenon identified as the transition zones between slow- and fast-moving streams of solar winds. These zones cause a plasma build-up that can cause massive ejections of shockwaves towards Earth.

The solar storm that hit the Earth this weekend was not as strong. Recently, cosmologists were thrown into a frenzy when they observed a giant sunspot getting double in size in a matter of hours. The expansion sparked fears among the space fraternity of a damaging CME. A solar storm of this size could have caused massive and widespread power outages.

