'Naagin' Fights Covid-like Virus in Absurd Trailer, Twitter Takes Jabs With Memes

Hindi TV series ‘Naagin’ is making a comeback and this time, the titular character is going to save the whole of India from a lethal virus. The trailer posted on Twitter shows the shapeshifting Naagin coming to the rescue of a world being ravaged by this deadly virus and the year portrayed is 2020. Twitter users connected the dots and extrapolated that the virus of the show is fashioned after the virus that causes Covid-19. “Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar!" reads the caption to the video. The trailer also described Naagin as the poison that can defeat poison and Twitter is of the opinion that if nothing else, the purpose of human creativity has certainly been defeated. The memes rolled in soon after the trailer dropped.

Advertisement

The Naagin trailer opens to presumably the villain pouring a vial of red liquid into a water body that seems to poison all of India with the virus. Soon after comes the bold claim that “zeher ko zeher kaat sakta hai" (a popular Hindi proverb) and then appears Naagin, who is a woman imbued with the supernatural power to transform into a snake at will.

If you think this is kind of a weird thing to air on TV to a national audience, you have underestimated the dramatic potential of Desi soaps. We should probably remind you at this juncture of the supreme scene from ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ that had gone viral in the beginning of last year. In it, you see an annoyed “Mataji" played by Jayati Bhatia and “Pari" (Shweta Sinha) sharing the screen. Things escalate quickly and Mataji wants to leave the room. The only thing that’s stopping her is her shawl which she assumes Pari is holding on to stop her in her tracks. But the villainous shawl, as we see, gets wrapped around Pari’s neck and now she’s fighting for her life, quite literally. Nirmala Devi aka Mataji hasn’t made an eye contact yet and keeps pulling her shawl, thus choking Pari further. Annoyed, Mataji leaves the room and Pari falls unconscious on the floor.

Beat that, Naagin!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.