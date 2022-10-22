Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is a 'Huge K-pop Fan', Watches 10 K-Dramas Before Bed

K-pop fever has taken over the globe and recently, it was discovered that Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along was also a die-hard fan of Korean Pop Music. In an interview snippet that he shared on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, Temjen Imna Along could be heard saying that before he goes to sleep, he watches “10-12" movies from the K-Pop fandom. Take a look at what the post said below.

Nagaland’s Higher Education & Tribal Affairs Minister captioned the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Haters gonna hate, but I’m also a part of the K-Pop Fandom." In the interview clip which has now gone viral, the interviewer asked the Minister who is the hottest celebrity according to him. After a brief pause, Along replied, “I think Rod Stewart!" The interviewer further pressed him and requested him to mention a female celebrity.

Further, the Minister went on to say," There’s this lady from South Korea, I follow her on Instagram I don’t really know her name but I think it may be Celine." He added that he is a “great K-Pop fan". He said: “Before I go to sleep, I watch at least 10-12 (K-drama) movies of those and go to sleep." The interviewer remarked that K-Pop fans will love the fact that the Minister too, loves the fandom.

K-Pop is short for Korean Pop Music, and, in recent years, has found popularity across the world. Not only music and movies, Korean food and skincare have also made major forays in the international market. Several K-Pop brands such as ‘BTS’, ‘Blackpink’, ‘Exo’ enjoy undeniable popularity with audiences worldwide as and when they perform.

Twitter users left several comments under the video posted by the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs. Mostly positive in nature, one user said: “Welcome to the crazy world of K-pop and K-drama. Sir you want any suggestions? We can send you the list!", while another user wrote: “Such a great interview ! Really a learning experience for me too. Thanks for sharing Sir!" along with a smiley emoji.

