Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Picture of His Dinner Served in Rajdhani Express, Internet Reacts

Travelling by train means a journey with a mesmerising view, lots of chatter and food. Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, Temjen Imna Along on Twitter shared a snap of his meal that was provided to him by Rajdhani Express. The minister was travelling from Assam’s Guwahati to Dimapur city in Nagaland. The shared photo of his meal contained chicken curry, yellow dal, omelette, chappatis, Dahi, mixed veg and rice.

“Life is a journey, enjoy the trip; Food is life, never skip your meal! Grateful for the wonderfully served dinner at Rajdhani Express, while heading to Dimapur from Guwahati," Temjen Imna Along wrote in the tweet. He also tagged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Railway Ministry.

The official account for support to RailUsers RailwaySeva replied and thanked him for his review. “Sir, thank you for sparing your valuable time in writing to us. However your feedback will boost our team energy to work with more enthusiasm," wrote in the comment section.

The minister is known for his witty nature while a user asked him whether the meal was sufficient for him to which he quipped and said “Nahin maine dusro ka bhi le liya (No, I took from others’ plate as well)."

The micro-blogging site had a mixed reaction after the state minister shared the tweet. One wrote, “This must be 1st class. We recently travelled to Howrah from Pune in Duronto in 1st class. They provide proper food in bowls and plates those are cooked in pantry. In other class pre packed food gets served which they get from the stations."

Another cyber sufferer also agreed with the minister and an excerpt from the comment read: “Yes you are right sir, I travelled in the same train from New Delhi to Dimapur, yes food was amazing in this 32 hour journey."

Someone also mentioned in the comment section that, “Indian Railway has really improved a lot in recent years and competing with the other international railways. All the ministers in the last eight years have done a tremendous job in improving the services and quality of Indian Railway. I also travel a lot in Rail and always happy."

Another excerpt is a comment from a user, “I recently travelled by Bhopal Shatabdi and the breakfast, lunch they served was horrible. IRCTC have to look into it. Earlier their quality was much better."

The Nagaland Minister has become an internet sensation ever since his humorous speech on the benefits of having small eyes.

