Nagpur ATM Dispenses 5 Times Extra Cash Due to Technical Glitch

A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw ₹ 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of ₹ 500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. He repeated the process and again got ₹ 2,500 while trying to withdraw ₹ 500. This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

The news spread like wildfire and soon a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash. This went on till one of the bank customers alerted the local police who rushed to the ATM and and shut it down. They then informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said. The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

Advertisement

The currency notes of ₹ 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of ₹ 100 denomination, the official said. No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.