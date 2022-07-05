Nagpur Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Having Sex With Girlfriend

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur suffered a cardiac arrest and died while he was having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend. The deceased is being identified as Ajay Parteki. Ajay and his 23-year-old girlfriend, who works as a nurse in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, met at a lodge in Saoner on Sunday when the incident happened. They arrived at the lodge at around 4 in the evening. About half an hour later, the woman informed the management of the lodge about Ajay collapsing. Ajay was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The woman, during the interrogation with the police, informed that Ajay lost consciousness while the two were getting intimate.

Ajay and the woman met on Facebook and were in a relationship for three years. They had met each other’s parents and were to tie the knot in the near future. Ajay, who worked as a driver and a welding technician, had a fever for the past few days, as told by his family.

Satish Patil, Assistant Police Inspector, Saoner Police Station, told The Times of India, that they found no drug wrappers or packets in the room, or with Ajay. No evidence of any medication was found either. The post mortem report pointed at a possible heart attack. After this, an accidental death case was registered at the police station. Samples of Ajay’s blood are sent to the lab for chemical analysis.

Suffering a cardiac arrest during sexual intercourse is not as rare as one thinks, according to cardiologist Dr Anand Sancheti, who was interviewed by TOI. Dr Sancheti said that an untreated coronary artery disease can “prove to be fatal during strenuous activities like sex." It is because during such strenuous activities, a greater amount of blood and oxygen is required by the heart. If the requirement is not met, it can lead to dire consequences, including death.

