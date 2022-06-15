'Name Changes, Love Stays': Russia's New 'McDonald's' is Filling the Void With Burgers

Russia may have been facing some strict sanctions from the western world after its invasion of Ukraine earlier in February, but the country is ensuring that it survives even after global condemnation. Case in point, after US-based fast-food company McDonald’s shut down its services in Russia, the country has rebranded the joints and started its own burger company. It has been reported that former McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow have reopened under a new name, Vkusno & tochka which translates to ‘Tasty and that’s it.’ The rebranding is intended to comfort Russians that they can continue to consume their favourite burgers even if Big Macs have left the country.

Several US-based companies halted their services in Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Streaming giant Netflix, and McDonald’s are some of the companies that have left the country. The fast-food company sold its over 800 restaurants in Russia as it left. However, The Guardian reports that earlier this week, the new Russian fast-food chain that bought McDonald’s, opened its first 15 restaurants in Moscow. Vkusno & tochka plans to eventually reopen all 850 outlets. In a press conference at the flagship restaurant on Pushkin Square in Moscow, the chain kick-started its operations. Alexander Govor, a Siberian businessman and the new owner said at the event, “We will maintain the quality and level of service that guests have become accustomed to over the years."

As per The Guardian, fish burgers, chicken nuggets and double cheeseburgers have been included in the menu. “Our goal is that our guests do not notice a difference either in quality or ambiance," said Oleg Paroev, chief executive of Vkusno & tochka.

McDonald’s exodus from Russia is significant, since it was among the first Western brands to open its doors as the downfall of the erstwhile Soviet Union began. The American fast food joint introduced Russians to their first taste of Western consumerism. According to The Wall Street Journal, in 1990, about 30,000 people lined up for the opening at Pushkin Square, the very place where the new burger joint has now opened.

