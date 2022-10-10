'Narak Puri' to 'Keechad Nagar': Agra Locals 'Rename' Colonies to Protest Bad Roads

Agra residents have come up with an innovative way to register their protest against various issues like bad roads and waterlogging. Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have been struggling with waterlogging woes after heavy rainfall. The frustrated locals have put up signboards “renaming" their colonies: Narak Puri, Keechad Nagar, Ghinona Nagar, Badboo Vihar, Nala Sarovar and the like. A local told ANI that they had complained but did not yet receive any help from the district administration.

“We’ve not received any help from the district administration. We’ve complained everywhere including MPs, MLAs, concerned departments, but all in vain. Politicians come here only for votes and then disappear," ANI quoted him as saying. The photos shared by the news agency reflect the names given by the residents. There are overflowing garbage dumps and waterlogged roads.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for several areas in western Uttar Pradesh and asked authorities to be vigilant today as well. In the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Firozabad, and Kanpur, all schools are closed today, reported Firstpost.

Earlier this year, Bengaluru residents had registered a similar protest. A video which went viral on social media showed residents of Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, who resorted to a unique method to protest against potholes in the neighbourhood’s roads. “Anjanapura residents in #Bengaluru carried out innovative protest by inviting Lord Yama to highlight #pothole issue in their locality.

The protest was to highlight the bad stretch of road, and how strenuous it is for commuters on a daily basis #Karnataka," read the caption of the video. In the viral clip, a person dressed as ‘Yama Dharmaraja’, who is basically the god of death in Hindu mythology, was seen pointing toward the potholes that lead to poor road conditions.

