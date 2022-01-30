Narendra Modi's Tweet on Band Playing 'Aye Mere Watan K Logon' Gives Netizens Goosebumps

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of military band playing ‘Aye Mere Watan ke Logon’ during the Beating Retreat, which has left netizens emotional. The music was arranged for the massed band by Major SR Bhusal. The stunning ceremony was held at Vijay Chowk in the presence of the Prime Minister and President Ram Nath Kovind. This song, written by Kavi Pradeep to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the war against China, has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song continues to appeal to listeners even after so many years, and its instrumental version too had a similar effect. Here is the tweet by the Prime Minister:

‘बीटिंग रिट्रीट’ में देशभक्ति की भावना से भरी इस धुन ने भाव-विभोर कर दिया…"

The tweet has garnered 26,000 likes till now.

“Goosebumps guaranteed. Time to move on from our Colonial Past."

“So beautiful and touching.."

“Listening It Over Loop.."

“Soul touching Sound it’s connect soil to soul, very amazing change."

“One of the ever memorable tune…"

“Ae mere watan k logon in Beating Retreat Ceremony, Goosebumps Jai Hind."

Beating Retreat marks the end of Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony is a bit different this year as the nation celebrates the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of independence. The musical troop of the Indian Armed Forces include 44 buglers, 75 drummers, and 16 trumpeters as they chime in sync and play 26 tunes.

This year, the government made the decision to interchange the hymn ‘Abide with Me’ with the C Ramachandra composed, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.’ The tune was played, however, with a twist, as the new performance incorporated bell chimes similar to that of the hymn ‘Abide With Me’. The ceremony also included a light and sound show, using laser projections and narration in Hindi, celebrating India’s rich history and the 75 years of Independence.

