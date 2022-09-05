Narrow Escape For Reckless Pedestrian As Two Cars Collide, Watch Viral Video

Road accidents are common in any part of the world, and according to statistics from World Health Organisation (WHO), the world witnesses around 1.3 million deaths annually from road mishaps. In this digital age, many such accidents that have been recorded on CCTV or through mobile phones make their way to the internet. While the more gruesome ones causing loss of life are unpleasant to watch and are generally flagged on the internet, there are some that document miraculous escapes.

These videos are hair-raising as most of them show someone having a very close shave with death and one such video is doing the rounds right now. It shows a woman crossing the road, narrowly missing getting hit by two speeding vehicles. However, to avoid hitting the woman, the two vehicles crashed into each other. At the beginning of the CCTV footage, three female pedestrians are getting ready to cross a busy road.

While two of them patiently wait for the ongoing traffic to pass, the third gets a little too carefree and begins walking promptly. Her negligence could have cost her her life as two speeding cars almost hit her as she is in the middle of the road.

However, both the cars swerve at the last moment to avoid her and end up colliding with each other. From the video, it is clear that it was sheer negligence on the part of the woman that caused this ruckus. Thankfully, it does not look like the car passengers suffered any serious injury.

The video has been shared by the social media handle Viralhog with the caption, “Careless pedestrian miraculously survives car accident". Neither the video nor the caption particularly specifies in which part of the world the accident occurred. However, it certainly acts as an eye-opener as to how careful one must be while crossing the street.

