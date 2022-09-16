NASA Astronaut Confirms Sun's Actual Colour and It is Not Yellow

For most of us, the Sun has always appeared as a glowing yellow giant that provides us with essential light and heat. However, according to experts, the giant star’s actual colour is not yellow. And, recently a NASA astronaut has also backed this belief confirming that the Sun is white and just appears yellow to us.

The confirmation came after a Twitter account named Latest in space, which shares fascinating posts related to space and astronomy posted a fact about the Sun alongside two pictures of the star. “Space Fact: The sun is actually white, but appears yellow because of Earth’s atmosphere". In one of the photos, the Sun could be seen glowing bright white while it was emitting yellow light in the other.

Soon, the post sparked debate among space enthusiasts where many challenged the claim and also came up with their own theories. As the contentious claim did rounds, it caught the attention of the former astronaut Scott Kelly, who was quick to share his opinion. “I can confirm this space fact," Kelly wrote replying to the post.

Now that the astronaut has confirmed the actual colour of the Sun is white, let us unearth the reason behind it. According to NASA, it is the Earth’s atmosphere which causes the Sun to appear yellow while the way our eyes perceive colours also has a role to play. The Sun emits light in all visible colours. However, when sunlight passes through the atmosphere, the blue light scatters more efficiently due to its shorter wavelength; hence, we don’t see the blue tint of the sun.

Moreover, when the sunlight reaches us, all the visible wavelengths are attenuated and the light does not saturate the cone receptors present in our eyes immediately. Due to this, our brain perceives the colour “from the image with a less blue-yellow."

It is because of this phenomenon that the Sun appears white if observed from space but yellow if we see it from Earth.

