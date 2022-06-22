NASA Astronaut Drifted in Space Completely Untethered in 'Terrifying' Moment

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) often hits headlines for its unique social media uploads. A photo of astronaut Bruce McCandless II taken almost four decades ago, in February 1984, has caught everyone's attention. In the now-viral photo, Bruce McCandless II can be seen floating completely untethered in space away from the safety of the space shuttle. The photo was taken when the astronaut had to step out of the Challenger space shuttle in order to rehearse for a satellite-repair mission. The photo marks a special achievement as it was the first time that an astronaut had walked in the dark void of space while being away from the spacecraft.

Floating above 170 miles (273.5 kilometres) above Earth’s surface, McCandless II remained alive with just the help of his Manned Maneuvering Unit.

The stunning photograph has been shared on Twitter by a popular science page, Curiosity. Sharing the long-lost photo, the page wrote, “Perhaps the most-terrifying space photograph to date. Astronaut Bruce McCandless II floats completely untethered, away from the safety of the space shuttle, with nothing but his Manned Maneuvering Unit keeping him alive. The first person in history to do so. Credit: NASA”

The photo has garnered more than 1.61 lakh likes in just one day along with over 21,000 retweets. The photograph has taken the internet by storm. Resharing the picture, one of the users wrote, “There is nothing in this universe that could make me even consider doing this,” while another one wrote, “have a hard time believing this photo..” Some also questioned the authenticity of the picture. A third one wrote, “Looks mega fail to me lol, do you really believe that photo is real?”

About Bruce McCandless II

During the first of his two Space Shuttle missions, McCandless completed the first untethered spacewalk by using the Manned Maneuvering Unit.

