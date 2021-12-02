NASA Crew Enjoys Taco Night After Record-setting Pepper Harvest in Space

NASA concluded its plant experiment at the International Space Station on Wednesday, 137 days after it began in zero gravity. The project, Plant Habitat-04 (PH-04) ended with Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei harvesting and sampling some of the 26 chile peppers grown from four plants in the orbiting laboratory’s Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) along with other members of the crew. In a press release, the US space agency mentioned that PH-04 broke the record for feeding the most astronauts from a crop grown in space.

It was in June this year when a science carrier containing 48 sanitised pepper seeds launched to the space station. Expedition 65 crew member and NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough had watered the seeds on July 12 marking the beginning of the PH-04 experiment. The astronauts performed several tasks over the course of the experiment, including hands-on work like removing four of the germinated plants, giving each plant enough room to grow.

The plants grew in a total area equal to the size of a large microwave oven. The first crop of seven peppers was harvested on October 29. The pictures of the crew eating the peppers in space were shared on social media.

NASA astronaut and Expedition 65 flight engineer Megan McArthur used the peppers to add the extra spicy flavour to the taco made from fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes and artichokes. After the second harvest of the peppers, 12 peppers were sent back to Earth while the rest were eaten by the crew as part of their taco night.

The crew stationed at ISS also shared their observations about plant growth, providing insights into future crop production in microgravity.

Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for PH-04 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, said in a statement “For the most part, the plants have grown similarly on the space station and on the ground, but there have been a few differences. For one, the peppers are delayed by about two weeks on the space station. We think this is caused by a delay in germination, probably related to fluid challenges in microgravity."

Romeyn also mentioned that the pedicels, or the stems, that connect to the flowers and fruit were not curved at all as seen on Earth, but instead were completely straight, which he believes is definitely a microgravity effect.

