NASA Astronauts to Grow Plants Without Soil in Space, Here's How

The International Space Station recently received a fresh batch of supplies and assistive elements for research and development. The cargo was carried by Northrop Grumman’s creation, Cygnus, which docked with the ISS on Monday, February 21. Among the batch of supplies are necessary ingredients to carry out research in various categories and fields, including growing plants through hydroponic and aeroponic techniques. Basically, these plants will grow without soil in space. The flight, in total, was carrying roughly 3,764 kilograms of equipment, supplies, and “snacks".

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) also shared the video of the docking process on its official Twitter account. Sharing the video, NASA, in the caption, wrote, “Your shipment of science, supplies, and snacks has arrived! Northrop Grumman’s S.S. Piers Sellers Cygnus spacecraft was captured by the Space Station with experiments aboard, including a new way of growing plants without soil."

Take a look at the docking process here:

Cygnus was launched on February 19 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia, and was captured by the ISS on Monday. The docking process was managed by NASA astronaut Raja Chari, with NASA astronaut Kayla Barron appointed as a backup.

Growing plants without soil is not the only major research that the astronauts will carry out. NASA astronauts at the ISS will also study and investigate potential products for protecting ageing skin. In addition, the cargo included equipment for research on combustion facilities, hydrogen sensors for ISS’s oxygen generation system, and a robust lithium-ion secondary battery that functions under extreme temperatures and vacuum environment.

Another marvellous delivery by Cygnus is the hardware required for the ISS Roll-out Solar Array (IROSA), a roll-out solar panel that can be effectively used to power various elements on the ISS, including satellites. As per NASA, the Cygnus aircraft will remain docked at the ISS till May.

