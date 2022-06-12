NASA Dedicates a Team to Study Unexplained UFO Sightings

In what comes as a part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science, NASA is launching a study of UFOs. The space agency has announced that it’s setting up an independent team to extract information on the matter. The team will also study how much is needed to understand the unexplained UFO sightings. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen claimed that the traditional scientific community may see NASA as a “kind of selling out" by venturing into the controversial topic. However, he disagrees strongly. “We are not shying away from reputational risk," Zurbuchen said. He further added, “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field."

Advertisement

This development comes at a time when UFO sightings have been increasing exponentially, especially in the US. Just a few days earlier, several people witnessed a bright ball of light in the night sky in the state of Missouri. People were left completely stunned after the spotting. It seems like the UFO moved across the sky for an hour. A bright light was visible for an hour in the sky, Melissa Bates of Farmington told The Sun. This comes in just a few days after her friend also saw a similar glow in the sky. In the footage, a bright ball of light moving across the sky can be seen. Approximately 30 seconds later, it seems to change direction. Melissa was left baffled. While speaking to the Sun, she said, “It does move with intent it seems. Still don’t have a clue what it is." In Texas, earlier, a man named Conner had claimed to film an orb plunging to the ground. The 23-year-old Conner was on a night shift when he reportedly witnessed the streak of light.

Also, several people in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa were left baffled after they saw a long green light in the sky. This led to the building up of multiple theories on social media. As per News24, there were reports of a “green asteroid-looking" object falling through the sky. Within a few hours, multiple users reported similar sightings. Many also suggested a “possible alien invasion". Similar sightings were also reported from people in Durban and Johannesburg.

Advertisement

The study for analysing UFOs will begin this fall and last nine months, costing no more than $100,000. It will be entirely open. NASA said the team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.