NASA's Deepest Ever View of Universe is Giving Twitter an 'Existential Crisis'

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope released a new wave of space photos, soon after the first one that offered the “deepest, sharpest" ever glimpse of the universe. “Every image is a new discovery," said NASA administrator Bill Nelson. “Each will give humanity a view of the universe that we’ve never seen before," Nelson was quoted in an AFP report. The Internet was in awe of the photos, and while some Twitter users said they felt their worries dissipate in light of this fathomless view of the universe, others joked that they were having an “existential crisis" of sorts.

One of the new NASA images showed baby stars in the Carina Nebula, where ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds had created massive walls of dust and gas. Another showed the Southern Ring planetary nebula, a dying star cloaked in “dust and layers of light". One photo released on Monday showed thousands of galaxies and some of the faintest objects observed.

Launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket, Webb is orbiting the Sun at a distance of a million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point, as per AFP.

