NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Breathtaking View of New Star Under Formation

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Hubble Space Telescope shared a stellar post on Instagram this Tuesday. The Reel shared on Instagram by Hubble Space Telescope presented a glimpse of a new star under formation. The poles of the under-formation star were quite visible as webs of stardust and interstellar clouds gleaming in red and white appeared. The milky colour in the background of the nebula also enhanced its celestial beauty. The Reel was accompanied with an informative caption by NASA which read, “Now entering, area with active star formation." The American space agency informed its viewers that the nebula is located nearly 2,000 light-years from Earth in a relatively isolated area of our Milky Way Galaxy.

NASA identified the nebula as Sharpless 2-106 which is a bipolar star-forming region brought to life by the birth of a massive star. The under-formation star IRS 4 (infrared source 4) according to NASA was “born roughly 100,000 years ago, spewed dust and hot gas across the nebula, resulting in a beautiful butterfly appearance. Amid the stellar activity, hundreds of low-mass brown dwarf stars were also found spread across the nebula’s gas, spanning over two light-years in distance."

Advertisement

NASA informed its viewers that Hubble captured the stunning image of Sharpless 2-106 with the help of the ground-based Subaru Telescope. The Reel shared on Tuesday is a “scientific visualization" which depicts a three-dimensional flight through the nebula, showcasing the magnitude and distance at which the objects in this region are spread across, mentioned NASA.

Netizens were certainly in awe of the celestial object and the creative visualisation shared by NASA. Sharing their reaction to the Reel, one user commented, “I guess space not only holds mysteries but the thing that gives joy and fear at the same time." Another impressed user commented, “Oh my God. How beautiful it is." Commending NASA’s work, one user commented, “Everything that you discover about the Cosmos is amazing and fabulous." For another user, the Reel prompted this reaction, “Beautiful, the cosmos. The origin of everything that exists."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWTodqElPCK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What do you think of Hubble Space Telescope’s recent Reel?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.