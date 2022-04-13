NASA Image of Glittering Hotbed of 'Star Factories' is Truly Out of the World

Coming right out of a cosmic fantasy, an image shared by NASA’s Hubble Telescope has left the netizens stunned. The Hubble Telescope usually captures things in space that mesmerise the netizens and this was no different. This time, it has captured a ‘glittering’ new galaxy which is also a ‘hotbed of vigorous star birth’, as described by NASA. Named NGC 1569, the dwarf galaxy lies approximately seven million light-years away from Earth. It is manufacturing blue star clusters which can be spotted in this image. “One of the still unresolved mysteries in astronomy is how and when galaxies formed and how they evolved. Most of today’s galaxies seem to have been already fully formed very early on in the history of the universe (now corresponding to a large distance away from us), their formation involving one or more galaxy collisions and/or episodes of strongly enhanced star formation activity (so-called starbursts)," NASA said.

Since uploaded, the image has managed to gather over 3k likes. One person wrote, “Wow, this is so beautiful! I think there are lots of unknown things." Another person commented, “it’s just mesmerising and fascinating, a huge beautiful everything."

As per NASA, this galaxy harbours two very prominent young, massive clusters and also a large number of smaller star clusters. The two young massive clusters match the globular star clusters which are found in the Milky Way galaxy. On the other hand, the smaller ones are comparable with the less massive open clusters around us.

Also, this galaxy was recently investigated in great detail by a group of European astronomers who published their results in the January 1, 2004 issue of the British journal. NASA reports that the group used several of Hubble’s high-resolution instruments. This was done to determine the parameters of the clusters more precisely. It was then concluded that the majority of clusters in NGC 1569 have been produced in an energetic starburst that started around 25 million years ago.

