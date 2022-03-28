NASA Issues Warning of a Solar Storm on March 28. Here's What it Means

The National Aeronautics Space Agency, NASA, has issued a warning that a solar storm is expected to directly hit the planet sometime on Monday, March 28. Electromagnetic eruptions from the surface of the sun due to which a large number of particles flow, this phenomenon is called solar storm. NASA has warned that there is a risk of a strong solar storm colliding with the Earth’s atmosphere in the UK.

However, there is a difference of opinion between NASA and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regarding the timing of the collision of the solar storm with Earth. NASA, predicting the collision, stated that the storm will hit at 6 am on March 28, whereas NOAA of America has estimated this incident 18 hours ago. In the areas of the UK, a bright glow can be seen during the hit.

When solar winds enter the Earth’s magnetic field or atmosphere, it causes the atmosphere to fluoresce, which is commonly called Aurora Polaris. In the northern hemisphere, it is also known as Northern Light.

Dr Tamitha Skov, who is popularly known as the “space weather woman", has predicted high-frequency radio issues and reception wherever it is time of day on any side of Earth when the storm hits.

Dr Skov also mentioned that the impact of this collision may also extend to mid-latitudes. When asked whether people could see the bright light hitting the sky in a solar storm, Dr Skov said, “It could be seen in rural areas of New York."

Auroras can be seen in New Zealand and Tasmania in the South Pole as the storm will hit here in the evening. Due to sufficient darkness, the possibility of seeing light can be created in these areas.

