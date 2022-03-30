NASA Reveals that Stunning Auroras were Triggered by a Solar Storm

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, after issuing a warning of a solar storm has made another striking revelation. The space agency stated that the auroras at the North and South poles were triggered by this storm. Various Twitter users shared stunning images of the auroras that they saw. Aurora borealis and Aurora Australis occur at the northern and southern poles when Earth’s magnetic field interacts with solar particles.

Advertisement

Space weather physicist, Dr Tamitha Skov has pointed toward the possibility of another solar storm that could hit earth on March 31. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “A #Solar Do-Over! After the recent solar storm fizzle, our Sun launches another Earth-directed #solarstorm! This one is on track to hit Earth late on March 31. Early model predictions are out, but we wait for more complete coronagraph imagery to be sure. #Aurora is on the menu."

Solar storms take place when electromagnetic eruptions emerge from the surface of the sun due to which several particles get pushed into space. Skov had predicted high-frequency radio issues and reception wherever it is time of day on any side of the Earth when the storm was supposed to hit. She further revealed that the impact may extend to mid-latitudes.

Meanwhile, scientists have discovered a new wave on the sun’s surface. This wave travels at a high speed in the opposite direction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.